KNUST students demonstrate over high hostel fees

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Some students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) on Friday, July 16 demonstrated what they describe as outrageous hostel fees.



The students took to the principal streets of KNUST and marched through all the seven traditional halls on campus amidst chanting of war songs as they embarked on the peaceful walk.



The number of protestors gained momentum as they walked through the halls.



There was a heavy police presence to ensure a chaos-free exercise.



One of the leaders of the protesting students who identified himself as Nii, while speaking on Akoma FM’s current affairs and political show ‘GhanAkoma’ told sit-in host, Sir John, that “our main aim is to let authorities know our plights we are paying so much.



“Some of the hostels have increased their fees by 50 percent, so you see we are not only crying for ourselves, we are crying for our parents and guardians so we will march from campus to the rent control office for authorities to know our situation,” he said.



Meanwhile, the management of KNUST says a stakeholders meeting is underway to resolve the issues.



Public Relations Officer of the KNUST, Dr. Norris Bekoe explained that “management had a wind of the situation some two days ago then we started investigation so everything is under control”.



She added, “some of the students have already paid so we will make sure each and every student pays the agreed amount which we are yet to decide after our investigation.”