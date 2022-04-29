You are here: HomeNews2022 04 29Article 1526975

KNUST student sits in Bibini River for about 6 hours for a school project

Lady sits in the middle of Bibini River at KNUST Lady sits in the middle of Bibini River at KNUST

A young lady has been spotted sitting in the Bibini River in Kumasi.

In a video sighted by Ghanaweb, the lady is said to have been seated on a chair in the middle of the river for about 6 hours as part of an artistic presentation of project work for some post graduate students.

Some passersby were captured staring at her while she sat with her legs on the water with a straight face.

The video was shared on Twitter by ‘Voice of KNUST’.

Below is the video



