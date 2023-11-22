KNUST’s department of herbal medicine partners clinic to train students

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s (KNUST) department of Herbal Medicine has settled on Grace Gift Herbal Clinic as one of the practice sites for experiential training of its herbal medicine students.



The initiative is geared towards giving on-field experience to students from the department.



In a familiarization tour of the facility and awed by the aesthetics and well organized structure of the herbal clinic, Dr. Bernard Kofi Turkson, a lecturer at the Department of KNUST’s Herbal Medicine, explained that “already our students have been coming here for experiential training during vacation.



What it means is that every vacation, especially the second semester long-vac, students come here to undertake a six-week training.



“Already, Grace Gift is a stakeholder so far as the department is concerned but then there is always the need to visit some of these stakeholders to familiarize ourselves with existing logistics they may have far for training purposes and also know what they also do, so that what the students have learnt theoretically, they go there and see it practically there.



“So we came here purposely to have a feel of the place as they have a new manufacturing factory unit of which we haven’t been here to see.



"So this is to help us know what they have here and what they have been doing to our students, and if there’s the need to also add certain things so far as the teaching is concerned. It is on this basis that we came here,” Dr. Turkson remarked.



On her part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu pledged to continue to offer her doors to KNUST and educational institutions willing to learn from her herbal practices.



She reiterated the hospital’s resolve to uphold standardized healthcare practices and offer healing to Ghanaians.



The high-powered delegation that embarked on the familiarization tour of the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic’s facility was led by Prof. Isaac K. Amponsah, Head of Department of KNUST’s Herbal Medicine.



Prominent Media personality, Kwame Adinkrah, host of Kumasi-based Pure FM also constituted the delegation.



Grace Gift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services is solely a herbal clinic which deals in herbal medications.



They provide high quality, comprehensive and wellness service to patients.



