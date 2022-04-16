KNUST’s Faculty of Educational Studies to host International Doctoral Research Conference on Higher Education

General News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

The Faculty of Educational Studies poised to become a Centre of Excellence in Doctoral and Postdoctoral training in Education research is hosting its maiden International Doctoral Research Conference in Kumasi from 19-21 April, 2022.



According to the founding Dean, Prof. Winston Kwame Abroampa, and Dr. Patrick Swanzy, a convener of the conference, there is a surge in the students enrolled in doctoral studies and Postdoctoral fellowships in education globally.



These scholars claim that conducting research in these fellowships is one of the most defining and vital aspects of the training because it gives the student an opportunity to contribute to and expand the field of education.



Due to this, the Faculty of Educational Studies of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology underscores the need to maintain the quality and rigour of the research conducted by postdoctoral and doctoral fellows in this field.



They lamented that surprisingly, some postdoctoral and doctoral fellows in the course of their fellowships seem to be un-immersed in research conventions resulting in the production of skewed science.



This situation has necessitated the need for a unique platform to expose postdoctoral and doctoral fellows in rigorous research conventions to enable them to produce good science.



The 3-days conference dubbed “Making Sense of Research Methodology in Times of Pandemic: Implications for Fieldwork and Data Analysis” and slated for 19-21 April 2022 at KNUST, Kumasi, is jointly organised by Prof. Patrício Langa a Sociologist and a renowned scholar in Higher Education Studies from the University of the Western Cape in South Africa and Eduardo Mondlane University, Mozambique, the Doctoral Program in Higher Education Studies (DPHES) of the Institute for Post School Studies (IPSS), University of the Western Cape (UWC), South Africa, the Comparative Higher Education, Policy and Innovation Studies (CHEPIS) Project of the Eduardo Mondlane University, Mozambique and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden.



The conference boasts of renowned scholars such as Teboho Moja, a Clinical Professor of Higher Education at New York University and an Extraordinary Professor at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa, Yann Lebeau, a professor of Higher Education Research, and Head of the School of Education and Lifelong Learning, University of East Anglia, UK, Professor David Kaldewey, the director of Science Studies department at the Forum Internationale Wissenschaft, University of Bonn, Germany and Prof. Patrício Langa as the keynote speakers with Prof. Imoro Braimah (KNUST) as the chairman for the scientific sessions.



The conference aims to build the research capacity of the participants by exposing them to the tenets/indicators of quality research, immerse them in credible research conventions in their study field, to enable them to conduct rigorous research and enhance their research output.







So far the abstracts for the conference have been contributed by diverse range of doctoral students and postdoctoral fellows from universities in various countries including, Ghana, Mozambique, Sweden, Nigeria, and South Africa.



The conference conveners are grateful to the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) for their support in assisting to enhance capacity in research in Africa.



Prof. Abroampa remarked that the Faculty of Educational Studies is open to collaboration and encouraged universities both in Ghana and overseas and donors to collaborate with the Faculty of Educational Studies of KNUST in its quest to enhance capacity building in educational research and professional development.