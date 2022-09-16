KNUST's Faculty of Built Environment, GRASAG hold 2022 Environment Challenge

Regional News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: Christopher Sam, Contributor

The Faculty of Built Environment of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi in collaboration with the Graduate Association Students of Ghana has organized Environmental Planning Challenge dubbed Building Greener, Sustainable and Aesthetical Spaces on Monday, 27th June 2022 at the College Conference.



In his remarks, the Board Member of the Forestry Commission, Engr. George Wireko-Brobbey indicated that the purpose of the event aims to provide eco-friendly, sustainable, and aesthetic designs from a multidisciplinary perspective. This, he said, “the aesthetics of Ghanaian cities urgently need to be improved to position Ghanaian cities as the engine of economic growth through tourism and city efficiency”.



Engr. George Wireko-Brobbey further disclosed that, in addition to a cash prize for the competition winners, he will be hiring them to plan and design management bungalows for Xylogi Company located at Sefwi Wiawso. The event's evaluation panel included Drs. Stephen Appiah-Takyi (Chairman), Owusu Amponsah, Martin Larbi, Kwabena G. Abrokwa, and Joseph K. Kidido.



At the end of the competition, Team Graphene won the GRASAG Area's design competition, and Team the Sage won the Faculty of Built Environment Area design competition. The Team Graphene is made up of Quarshie Benedicta, Quarcoe Joseph, Tetteh Mark, Tweneboah Theresa, and Antwi-Boasiako Irene, while Team the Sage is comprised of Asunsua Herbert-Browne, Opoku Emmanuel, Kissibugum Barnaba, Boahen Emmanuel, Hannah Derrick -Architecture, Quansah Louisa Constance Mcgly.



Dignitaries who honoured the event are Prof. Emmanuel Adinyera - Vice Dean FoBE, Nana Agyemang Cobinah - Senior Architect, Development Office KNUST, Wofa Adu-Gyamfi GRASAG-KNUST President, Mrs. Juliana Opoku Nyarko - Estate Officer, KNUST and Mrs. Gifty Asante - Grounds and Gardens unit, KNUST.



