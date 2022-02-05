KNUST's Dr. Patrick Swanzy appointed as a Guest Lecturer at New York University

Regional News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Patrick Swanzy, a Lecturer at the Department of Teacher Education located within the Faculty of Educational Studies, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been appointed as a Guest Lecturer to the Higher Education Program, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, New York University, in USA this Spring 2022.



Dr. Swanzy, an Education Quality Specialist earned his PhD in Education from the University of Adelaide, Australia specialising in quality assurance in higher education.



He was also a Carnegie Corporation of New York postdoctoral research fellow in 2017 at the Institute for Post School Studies, the University of the Western Cape in South Africa.



Patrick has worked in the field of education in Ghana, South Africa and Mozambique. He has taught at every level from basic to tertiary and has also been involved in education administration.



At KNUST, he teaches Quality Assurance in Higher Education and Philosophy of Research Methods in Education at the postgraduate level.



He is currently a visiting Scholar at the Faculty of Education, Eduardo Mondlane University in Maputo, Mozambique and the Institute for Post School Studies, University of the Western Cape in South Africa.



Patrick has expertise in developing and managing doctoral programmes with an international focus. At the University of the Western Cape, in South Africa, he facilitated the Doctoral Program in Higher Education Studies (DPHES) funded by Carnegie Corporation of New York and the Comparative Higher Education Policy and Innovation Studies (CHEPIS) jointly offered by the University of the Western Cape- South Africa; Eduardo Mondlane University, Mozambique; and KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden and sponsored by Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).



Patrick is experienced in supervising doctoral students from diverse backgrounds such as Ethiopia, Botswana, Ghana, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Uganda. He is also an Editorial Board Member for the Voices Against Torture (VAT) journal based in Vancouver, Canada.



He has published in reputable journals in higher education studies. Patrick is a proud old student of Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School in the Western Region of Ghana.