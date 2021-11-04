KNUST makes it to the grand finale of the second edition of the Gas Challenge with two points away from UNER

Regional News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: Benjamin Tenkorang, Contributor

Team “Lean Gas” ( Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology) has made it to the finals of the second edition of the Gas Challenge with 68 points, joining the University of Ghana at the grand finale.



The zone two competition of the second edition of the gas challenge which took place on the 2nd of November, 2021 at the College of Engineering (KNUST) was between Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who was a finalist of the first edition of the Gas challenge, University of Energy and Natural Resources (UNER) and All Nations University College (AUC) who made their debut at the challenge.



Before the commencement of the competition, it was prepossessing to see a student of UNER flex her adowa skills with the Menhyia Kete Group.



After a competitive contest, KNUST made it to the finals with just two points away from UNER in the speed race session.



The Team “Lean Gas” was represented by Mr. Yankson Emmanuel a final year student of KNUST offering Chemical engineering and Mr. Obeng Antwi Nicholas also a final year offering chemical engineering.



This was a 5-Round knockout competition with the Quiz Mistress Mrs Emmanuella Kwao-Boateng.



At the end of the 5th Round, KNUST emerged winners with 68 points followed by UNER with 66 points and then AUC with 45 points.



KNUST joins the University of Ghana and awaits the Zone 3 champion at the grande finale that is scheduled to take place on the 24th of November, 2021.