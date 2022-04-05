KNUST holds ‘Akwaaba Night’ for international students

General News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has held an interactive session dubbed ‘Akwaaba Night’ with International Students of KNUST on Friday, 1st April 2022 at the Great Hall.



The goal of this engagement was to provide warm Ghanaian hospitality to overseas students while also allowing management to hear about the obstacles and opportunities that such connections present.



Professor Daniel Y.A. Duah, Acting Dean of International Programs Office (IPO), highlighted in his welcome presentation that KNUST presently has over 700 international students representing over 15 nations. KNUST currently has 217 active Memorandums of Understanding with its partners, according to him. He stated that because the IPO is concerned about the welfare of students, the office plans to establish an international centre that will function as an 'International Students Hostel' to supplement international students' housing needs. He urged students to take advantage of some of the chances available to them outside of the classroom when it came to engaging with campus life.



Professor Wilson Agyare, the Dean of Students (DOS), noted that the DOS office was established to give students the necessary welfare support services during their time at KNUST. He encouraged students to come to the office if they were having problems with their welfare.



The President of the International Students Association (ISA), Miss Onyinye Okoli, expressed her gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor for hosting such an event to officially welcome ISA freshmen to KNUST. KNUST places a high priority on prioritizing and creating an environment that fosters unity and healthy connections among its students, particularly international students, according to her. She urged the kids to take advantage of the changes that were presented to them and to form strong bonds with their international peers.



The Vice-Chancellor welcomed the students to Ghana's best university in her speech. 'You decided to be educated in the kingdom of the golden stool; never forget that you are not alone,' she remarked. KNUST will make you feel like you're at home.' She reassured them that management would continue to support them throughout their trip. Professor Dickson tasked the IPO with organizing a 'Pot Lab,' in which students and representatives from each country would produce a dish for the public to sample. This, she explained, would allow them to educate their tongues to eat a variety of worldwide dishes to thrive wherever they are.



She further promised KNUST’s continuous support to provide a conducive environment for them to study and conduct research.



The colourful event saw students sharing their experiences so far in KNUST as either international students, Graduate students, or Outbound or Inbound exchange students. Countries represented were Nigeria, Cameroun, UK, France, Germany, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Benin, Zimbabwe, Gambia, Zambia and Guinea, and South Sudan, among others.