KNUST graduate resorts to selling pure water after failing to secure a job

A graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Gyimah Tawiah Elvis has shared his story of how he has had to resort to selling sachet water on commercial basis after failing to land a corporate job.



After completing school in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in Natural Resources Management, Elvis says he has not had a stable job since he completed his one-year mandatory national service.



“I had my national service after school and since then, I have been in and out of quite a few jobs because I have never landed a full-time job, just contracts,” he told Yen.com.



According to Elvis, his last job was working with a contractor but he has been job hunting since the contract was executed.



After he was rendered unemployed, Elvis said he sought to capitalize on some challenges facing the people of his community, Konongo in the Ashanti Region, and therefore decided on supplying bagged water to the community.



"My place is not a big town, and the cars which supply the bags of water do not come here every day. So sometimes there will be shortage of bags of water in town because the trucks to deliver the water would not come! I therefore thought it wise to venture into that business,” he indicated.



According to Elvis, he has so far been in business for three months but remains hopeful of securing a corporate job.



"Looking forward to gain a corporate job and this will be my part time job, which I intend to continue doing regardless," he added.



