KNUST denies its own statement about astronomical surge in Coronavirus

General News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Authorities at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have described as inaccurate the description of the Coronavirus situation on campus as “astronomical”.



The University Relations Officer of the KNUST, Dr. Daniel Bekoe, said its earlier communication about the situation was an internal memo that was leaked to the media.



It was meant for internal consumption, he noted.



The memo dated Monday, July 19, 2021 and signed by the Deputy Registrar of the University, Daniel Kumi Djan, read in part: “I am directed to inform College Registrars/Deputy Registrars to ensure adherence to COVID-19 health safety protocols.

“There is an astronomical upsurge in the spread of the Coronavirus on KNUST campus. Consequently, all Veronica buckets are to be filled and used constantly.”



Speaking to Alfred Ocansey on Sunrise on 3FM on Tuesday, July 20, Dr. Daniel Bekoe admitted the statement is just wrong in wording.



“That is not a press statement. That is an internal memo leaked to the media. If you look at the address it is addressed to the College Registrars; The Registrars are to ensure that all the students including staff adhere to all the protocols outlined. It’s just unfortunate that this is happening. It was not signed by me; when we are communicating to the media or the stakeholders that would be signed by me".



According to him, although the statement signed by the Deputy Registrar of the school was sanctioned, only 3 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the school this semester.



“I think that statement is just wrong wording. We had a few cases and as we speak currently all the isolation centers are empty and so we do not have patients.”



With a combined student population of over 81,000, the University said it has been warning all the people around the school community to practice strict adherence to the Covid protocols.