KNUST deferement scare: This is a test case of what will happen if universities are to pay themselves

General News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: Akumbobe Robert

Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology has softened its stance over the deadline given to students to pay their fees. This is after the Minister of Education intervened and the deadline has been pushed ahead by four weeks.



This is expected following the huge debts most universities are wallowing in, especially when it comes to utility bills.



On May 7, 2015, the Daily Graphic reported that public universities in the country owe over 30 million Ghana Cedis in utility bills. They indicated that the University of Ghana alone owes GH14,936, 868 in electricity and GH2,585,232 in water bills, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, which is our point of focus now, also owes GH9,368,487 in electricity and GH1,842,687 in water bills.



This forced the government at the time to ask students in public tertiary institutions to pay their own utility bills as one of the "innovative, alternative means" to tackle increasing utility debts in public universities.



That decision came out of a meeting on March 25, 2015, which drew stakeholders in tertiary education to one auditorium at the University of Professional Studies.



The claims by KNUST management are that some of the students use their fees to gamble, and others invest their fees with the hope of earning interest and paying the principal later. This should not be encouraged, as it has the potential to run universities aground. Whose fees should they use to run the school while you invest in yours? If all students decide to invest their fees, what will happen?



But there are genuine students who just can't find the fees, and I think the 70% is a bit too high. It could be reduced to 50% at the time of registration and the rest spread throughout the rest of the semester.



However, this is a test case of those proposing for universities to pay themselves. It is strange that the government is intervening in the matter. This is because the Finance Minister dropped the hint of leaving the universities to pay themselves in the near future. Many have kicked against it, and others, especially from the government side, have supported the idea. Many have argued that this is a test case of what will really happen if universities are allowed to run on their own and pay their staff from the money they generate.



Fees will go beyond the normal and will be out of reach of the ordinary man, and this will go a long way to hurting the Free Senior High, which is seeking to make education available to all.