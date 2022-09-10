KNUST clash: Two actors caged to reappear on September 20

General News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The two accused for their involvement in the violent clashes that occurred at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been remanded for the second time by the Asokore Mampong District Court.



They include a 25-year-old past student of KNUST, Daniel Osei-Bonsu, and a second-year student of KNUST, Francis Tutu Atuahene.



They were initially slapped with 4 charges but the prosecution Thursday, September 8, 2022, amended a new charge sheet and slapped the accused persons with 15 more.



Conspiracy to commit a crime, rioting with offensive weapons, causing unlawful damage, and causing harm among others were the charges but their pleas were not taken.



The lawyers for the accused persons pleaded with the court to grant their clients bail because the student has some examinations to write and the old student is a worker.



However, the Prosecutor, as well as the Head of Legal and Prosecution, the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ACP Kofi Blagodzie, argued that the police have not completed investigations and would need some ample time to conduct further investigations.



He, however, prayed the court to remand the accused persons to allow for further investigations and to also arrest 62 other suspects who are currently at large.



The court presided over by His Worship Samuel Quansah Buabeng, thus, remanded the accused to reappear on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.



The relatives of the accused persons who were in court were soaked in tears after the accused persons were remanded.



One of the counsels for the accused persons, Lawyer William Asamoah Sarpong, who expressed disappointment in the court's decision, said they are contemplating proceeding to the High Court to seek bail for the accused persons.



Meanwhile, one of the old student executives of the Katanga Hall, Nana Adjei Kyerema, who was in the court, called for reforms in strategies the University has been using in dealing with issues of rioting.