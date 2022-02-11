KNUST beats University of Ghana in US World Rankings for universities

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

The 2022 Global Universities Rankings by USNews and World Report Global Universities has placed the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at number 12 in terms of best universities in Africa.



The University of Ghana came in at Number 29 in the research performance and ratings that was done by members of the academic community across the world, a myjoyonline.com report has said.



On the world stage, the KNUST and UG were ranked 587th and 916th, respectively, the report added.



KNUST is also said to have scored 49.9 points while also ranking 484th in Social Sciences and Public Health, and 277th in Clinical Medicine.



In the case of the University of Ghana, it secured a global score of 41.4, but performed better than KNUST in Social Sciences and Public Health with an overall point of 41.6, making it the 326th best globally, it added.



The report further added that while no university public university from Ghana made it to the top 10 in the list, the UG came in at number 566 in the field of Clinical Medicine, trailing behind KNUST.



The other public universities in Ghana: the University of Cape Coast (UCC), the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), and other tertiary institutions however did not feature in the rankings.



However, the 2022 Times Higher Education annual rankings placed the UCC at Number One in Ghana, and the top in West Africa.



The ranking also placed the UCC among the top five universities in Africa.



2022 Best Global Universities in Africa