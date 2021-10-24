KNUST alumnus donates GH¢1 million to support development projects

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: GNA

Ernest Akwasi Appiah, the Managing Director of Enepa Ventures Limited, a farmer-based organisation, has presented a cheque for one million Ghana cedis to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to support its development projects.



A statement issued by the KNUST, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the donation was in support of the School of Public Health and the Department of Horticulture of the Faculty of Agriculture.



Mr Appiah, also the MD of the Agricultural Manufacturing Group Company, said the donation was made in response to a request from Dr Eli Gaveh, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Horticulture, to support the University's ongoing activities.



Each academic year, he said he intended to grant scholarships to 20 deserving students of the School of Public Health and Faculty of Agriculture.



Mr Appiah said the gesture was in line with his passion and belief that financial challenge should not be a limiting factor in maintaining children in schools adding that he would continue to help students in similar situations.



On behalf of the University, Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo, the Pro-Vice Chancellor, received the cheque and expressed gratitude to Mr Appiah for his generosity.



He assured Mr Appiah that the money would be put to good use and due recognition would be accorded him for his support to the University and urged other well-meaning Ghanaians and cooperate bodies to emulate the example.



In terms of scholarships, Professor Owusu-Dabo explained that there were stringent criteria in place for identifying outstanding but underprivileged students, assuring the delegation that scholarships would be given to worthy beneficiaries.



Prof Christian Agyare, the Provost of the College of Health Sciences and Prof Enoch Osekre, the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, and the Provost of the College of Agriculture, commended Mr Appiah for the gesture.



Prof Sam Newton, the Dean of the School of Public Health, said the fund would help expand infrastructure for the school, increase enrolment and help address current public health challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic.



Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice Chancellor of the KNUST, was delighted for the support and

gave the firm commitment of the University to support the AMG and any other benevolent entities with excellent publicity, brand building, research and product development.



AMG is the country's largest indigenous manufacturer and distributor of high-efficiency and high-performance crop fertilizers, formed in 2012.



They provide crop nutrition product/strategy to small and large-scale farmers to ensure high yield by implementing less expensive but highly effective crop nutrition combinations.



The visionary entrepreneur expanded his operations to help strengthen Ghana's economy and empower farmers across the 16 regions.