KNUST VC commends school for maintaining high educational standards

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Professor (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson has commended ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI school for the impact and contributions it has made and continue to make in the lives of Ghanaians both home and abroad.



In a speech read on her behalf at a durbar in Obuasi to climax the 60th anniversary celebrations of Anglogold Ashanti School, Prof. Dickson said the school has survived many changes and challenges in the educational landscape but still remains and maintains the best standards in terms of educational facilities at the pre-university educational level.



She said: “The significant contributions of this school in nurturing young ones to become prominent people who are playing diverse roles in the development of this country cannot be overlooked. The school has really given passports to those who passed through to have a better future.”



She seized the opportunity to thank Anglogold Ashanti Ghana for their immense contributions towards educational development in Obuasi.



She said the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology values the partnership it enjoys with Anglogold Ashanti Ghana.



She cited AGA’s role in the establishment of the KNUST Obuasi campus by giving out their facilities for the smooth take-off of the school as well as making financial contributions towards renovation works on them.



She encouraged the youth in Obuasi to take advantage of the numerous training programmes undertaken by Anglogold Ashanti at their training center.



She said this will enable them acquire the requisite skills to make them employable.



The Senior Manager Sustainability, Anglogold Ashanti, Emmanuel Baidoo, also mentioned Anglogold Ashanti’s contributions towards the National Education Strategic Plan of the country.



He said AGA continues to demonstrate commitment to ensure inclusive and equitable education in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.



He said this is consistent with their value intention of leaving their communities with a sustainable future.



Mr. Baidoo said in the company’s bid to improve the pass rate of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) of schools in and around Obuasi, Anglogold Ashanti introduced the Basic Education Improvement Program.



The programme has succeeded in supplying furniture to schools, motor bikes for Circuit supervisors as well as organising capacity building for teachers and circuit supervisors in Obuasi.



“As owners of the AGA school, Anglogold Ashanti will continue to support it as part of our long term social investment strategy and build on their excellent academic achievements,” he added.



Samuel Peter Atta-Cato, the Executive Director of the school, highlighted on the key achievements of the school since its establishment in 1960.



He said between 1991 to 2010, the school was an active member of UNESCO and won many awards.



He also spoke about the enviable academic records of the school in terms of Basic Education Certificate Examination results.



He said from 2018 to date the school has been adjudged the best BECE school in the Ashanti Region.



He attributed the successes chalked by the school over the years to hardwork on the part of both teachers and pupils as well as strictly adhering to professionalism and best practices.



Anis Haffar, a Ghanaian educationist, teacher, columnist and author, mentioned three key objectives underlying education as captured in the new GES curriculum.



He listed what can be produced with education, services one can provide to make the lives of other people better and how education can solve societal problems, as the key objectives of education.



He appealed to Anglogold Ashanti to build a Senior High School (SHS) to absorb the students who will complete Junior High School (JHS).



Anglogold Ashanti School was established with 4 students at the Obuasi Sports Club.



It was formed to cater for the educational needs of the children of expatriates on the mine. It currently has 2,910 students.



