KNUST- Obuasi Campus honours Dr. Love Konadu and 25 others

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

Dr. Love Konadu, Doctor of Expository Communication who is also the president of Mama Love Foundation, the Ambassador of Obuasi Sikakrom Association, and a motivational speaker have been awarded by the SRC of KNUST OBUASI campus for her sterling contributions towards women empowerment and humanity in general.



She received the Honorary award alongside Professor Richard Buamah, Coordinating Dean of the KNUST Obuasi Campus, Master Stephen Abban, a former SRC President of the school, and some students, at the awards and handing-over dinner held by the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the school.



Dr. Love Konadu's Foundation, the Mama Love Foundation has been in the news for championing the cause of women, training and empowering women especially widows to make them economically independent. The foundation has been training girls in fashion and design and other disciplines.



In her interactions with the Media, Dr. Love Konadu lauded the student body for recognising her efforts to empower women and the youth. She said she has been working closely with the SRC of the KNUST Obuasi campus since the school was established.



"Recently, I delivered a lecture here at the Public Relations and communication summit 2022 where I spoke on the role of the media, traditional media, and social media in the effective dissemination of information."



She appealed to the newly elected SRC executives to work assiduously to leave a good name for themselves and the school. "You are young, vibrant, and energic, I urge you to prioritize the interest of the student body and leave a good name for yourselves."



The occasion was also used to swear in the newly elected SRC Executives led by its President Master Albert Ashie Lawerh. He commended the past SRC administration and the school's management for remarkably steering the affairs of the school so well and promised to continue from where they left off.



He takes over from Stephen Abban who resigned from his position as SRC President prior to the elections.



The SRC Vice President of KNUST main campus Deborah Afia Boakye assured students of the KNUST Obuasi Campus that, there are plans by management of KNUST and SRC of the main campus to extend developmental projects to the Obuasi campus.



She encouraged the newly elected SRC executives to work as a team to enable them effectively deliver on their mandate. You can only succeed when you work in unity. I appeal to you to put away any personal ambitions aside and work together to deliver on your mandate and always put the interest of the student body first.



The KNUST Obuasi campus is a satellite campus of the KNUST. It was built as a form of expansion of the University beyond the city of Kumasi. KNUST Obuasi campus started with a foundation student population of 343 in 2019.



The Campus was officially commissioned by the President in 2020 and now has a student body of more than 1000.