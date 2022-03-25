KNUST Law Faculty freshers advised to prioritize their mental health

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Fresh Men and Women at the Law Faculty at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) have been advised to prioritize their mental health as they start the Journey to become Lawyers.



According to Hon Diana Asonaba Dapaah who is Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, it’s imperative that law students do not take the essence of extracurricular activities for granted.



She is of the belief that a better balance between academic work and extracurricular activities in the University will ensure the sanity of the students.



Diana Asonaba Dapaah made this known when she spoke at the Law School’s induction on March 24, 2022.



The Deputy Attorney General also used the opportunity to remind the students of the need to ensure that they build healthy relationships while on campus as it will go a long way to help them after they have left campus.



“On a lighter note, do not be dismissive of the importance of the extracurricular activities that abound on campus, particularly on your mental health. I encourage you to balance the stress of being a law student, expected to read volumes of cases each day with the need to take care of your health, particularly your mental health while you are here.



"While you queue at the Gaza waakye (as I did as a student) or the banku at Queens hall or the fufu behind Conti hall or engage in similar non-academic ventures, I do hope that you take a moment to strike healthy friendships that will generate into useful networks in your working world. Trust me, you will need it!”



Diana Asonaba Dapaah used the opportunity to recall her days at the Law Faculty of the University and how it shaped her to become who she currently indicating that “Perhaps, you can start by taking an active interest in serving this Faculty as I did, as the first female president of the Law Students Union, a position which opened doors for me as it helped to cut my teeth in leadership”.