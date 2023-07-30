KNUST: First female Vice-Chancellor ‘produces’ first female SRC President

General News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

History was made when Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, an acclaimed Pharmacist, became Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in August 2020.



She became the first female to head the University since it was established in 1952.



Many praised her for breaking the mould and paving the way for other females to aspire to greatness and seek to occupy positions that seem to be the preserve of males.



Her stellar leadership of the school appears to have greatly inspired the female students to seek to lead the students through the Students Representative Council (SRC), the body the represents and champions the welfare of students.



In July 2023, history has been made yet again as Yvonne Osei Adobea has been elected SRC President of the KNUST SRC. She is a third-year Sociology student who stood up and has broken the myth that the SRC presidency is reserved for only male students.



Her election has been widely praised by many, especially high-achieving females like the first female Vice Chancellor of a university in Ghana, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang. The former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast wrote:



“I warmly congratulate Miss Yvonne Osei Adobea, President-elect of the KNUST SRC, on your resounding victory.



I take joy, pride and inspiration in your achievement as the University’s first-ever female SRC President; more so in your resilience and tenacity towards this goal, as a second-time contender against difficult odds.



I wish you the very best in your administration. Continue to be an example for all of us. CONGRATULATIONS!!!"



Thousands of congratulatory messages have been pouring in following her historic achievement as KNUST’s first female SRC President.