KMA will ensure businesses thrived in Kumasi - Sam Pyne

Regional News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: GNA

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) will work closely with businesses and trade associations within its jurisdiction to boost economic activities and ensure business sustainability, Mr. Samuel Pyne, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, has said.



He said it was important for the Metropolis, being one of the largest trading hubs in West Africa, to give businesses the necessary attention to boost commercial activities and attract investors.



“We will, therefore, collaborate with you all to ensure sustainable businesses in Kumasi,” he said at a meeting with members of the Kumasi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).



The meeting, organised by the KCCI, afforded members the opportunity to meet the Chief Executive and discuss issues affecting business growth in the Ashanti Region and Kumasi, in particular.



It was on the theme: “Working Together for the Growth of Businesses in the Ashanti Region.”



Mr. Pyne mentioned the critical role the KCCI played in building the local economy and pledged the Assembly’s support to ensure its activities thrived.



The Assembly had already met with the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) and would soon meet with other stakeholders to deliberate on ways to correct lapses during the allocation of shops at the new Kejetia Market, he said.



That is to ensure that traders got settled at assigned places upon the completion of phase two of the project to avoid controversies.



Mr. Pyne called on industry players to ensure sanity at their business centers while the Assembly made efforts to manage waste at the Central Business District.

He explained that the shop extensions onto the pavements were a major contributory factor to the congestion in the city and called on shop owners to desist from the act.



Mr. Stephen Acheampong, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of KCCI, said the regional chamber was keen on strengthening relationships with the assemblies, especially the KMA, to foster business development in Kumasi and beyond.



He said Kumasi being the trading hub in Ghana, needed a trade centre to enhance business and pleaded with the Assembly to facilitate the acquisition of land at a strategic area to establish the centre.