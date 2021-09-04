KMA officers seize 15 cartons of rotten chicken destined for market, 2 arrested

Regional News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

A cold store operator, Kwadwo Asare, and a trader identified as Abiba are in the grips of police in the Ashanti Region for engaging in the trade of unwholesome frozen chicken.



Officers of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly on Friday, September 3, 2021, reportedly caused the arrest of Madam Abiba after seizing some 15 cartons of unwholesome frozen chicken she was transporting through the Adakwame lorry Station at Mbrom.



The female suspect, following her arrest, led KMA Environmental Health officers to Kwadwo Asare as the individual who gave out the chicken to her.



The KMA say Madam Abiba had intended on smoking or roasting the unwholesome chicken for sale within Asuofua, Adakwame, and Kejetia.



The suspects according to the KMA have been sent to the Ridge Police Station in Kumasi for further investigation and possible prosecution



The Assembly in a post on its social media has cautioned the general public to be mindful of the things it consumes while singling out one of its Metro Guards, Madam Abena Adutwumaa through whose diligence the suspects were arrested.







