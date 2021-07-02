KMA MCE Race: Osei Assibey-Antwi withdraws

Regional News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Osei Assibey-Antwi has withdrawn from the mayorship race, 3news can confirm.



The mayor, including other 8 other persons picked forms and have gone through vetting process to cling the ultimate position within the metropolis.



Both social and traditional media has been flooded with speculations indicating the mayor’s withdrawal from the race, but speaking on Akoma Fm’s Current Affairs and Political Show, GhanAkoma, Special Aid to the mayor, Fredrick Addai confirmed the mayor’s withdrawal.



“As special aid to the Mayor, I can confirm that Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi has declared his intentions to discontinue his mandate as mayor for Kumasi”



Reasons for the mayor’s withdrawal from the race is not immediately clear.