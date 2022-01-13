KIA Xmas inspirations: Adom-Otchere breached procurement processes – Edudzi Tamakloe

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

A private legal practitioner Edudzi Cudjoe Tamakloe has condemned broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere over the funds spent on Christmas Inspirations last December at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



The vociferous television host who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), is said to have spent about GH₵128,366 on Christmas decorations.



Mr. Adom-Otchere said of the GH₵128,366 that was spent on the Christmas inspirations at Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, only GH₵78,366 came from the coffers of the GACL, explaining that GH₵50,000 cash sponsorship package was received from an advertising company.



Adom-Otchere has come under fire for the price of the Christmas decorations mainly because an invoice that is circulating on social media bears the name of the broadcaster as the one that procured them.



Paul Adom Otchere is the Board Chairman for the Ghana Airports Company But speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, which he hosts, Adom-Otchere argued that the amount spent in 2021 was much lower than the GH₵126,012 that was spent on ‘Christmas Inspirations’ used in decorating only one terminal in 2016 under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.



Reacting to the issue on Dwaboase on Power 97.9 FM Thursday, Edudzi Tamakloe who is also an aide to former president John Mahama stated that Paul erred by procuring the Christmas decorations.



Besides, he indicated that the Board Chairman should not be the one speaking on the matter when the GACL has management and a public affairs department that can take the matter up.



“The Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited should not be seen speaking on the matter. It’s not the responsibility of the Board Chairman to be doing that,” Tamakloe told host Prince Minkah. “Corporate governance doesn’t allow for the board chair to speak on such issues.”



“Give your platform to the PR department to do the talking or let the management do the talking,” he encouraged.



Asked by the host if the procurement breaches could cost Paul his job as in the case of the former Commissioner of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei, the legal practitioner said it was “early days yet.”



Meanwhile, Paul Adom-Otchere who has been responding to concerns about corporate governance at the GACL which related to why his name was on an invoice said his name was on it because he had personally requested to see the invoices to ensure that there was value for money.



“This is the explanation. This is just an invoice and I’m happy to report that this invoice was not used. We didn’t obey this invoice, we didn’t use this invoice…,” he said.



“The name was on the invoice because I requested that I need to see the invoices that the potential suppliers are sending to the company so that we can intervene and bring down the cost,” he further disclosed.



