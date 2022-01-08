KIA Christmas trees: Paul Adom Otchere is copying Akufo-Addo's lavish spending lifestyle - Edem Agbana

Politics of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Paul Adom Otchere, and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) have been subjected to a heavy backlash by Ghanaians following their purchase of some four Christmas trees whose total cost amount to a whopping GHS118,000.



The amount involved angered some Ghanaians who took to social media to express their frustrations. Some of them believe the money could have been used on something far better than the Christmas trees that were just put at various points in the arrival hall of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



Reacting to the scandal, Edem Agbana, the Deputy National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), says Paul Adom Otchere who leads the GACL board, is copying the lavish spending lifestyle of his appointer, President Akufo Addo, whom he accused of continuously flying luxurious and expensive private jets to international meetings despite growing public outcry.



"The president himself, continues to fly the most expensive and luxurious private jets, regardless of the public outcry about his lavish lifestyle.



Appointees like Paul Adom Otchere, are only learning and implementing what their leader is doing," Edem Agbana wrote in a post on his Facebook wall.



I’ve always maintained that the biggest challenge facing our economy is not revenue generation but our inability to do proper public expenditure management.



At a time when the government is crying for funds and has decided to impose more taxes on the overworked, underpaid, over-taxed Ghanaians,the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) decided to spend GH₵118,000 on Christmas decorations at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in December last year.



This is a wake-up call to launch an investigation into how much other public institutions spent on the Yuletide.



The grand corruption and mismanagement of the Akufo-Addo government that led to the loss of over 12billion Ghana Cedis last year, must not be allowed to continue.