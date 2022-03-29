KIA COVID testing deal ‘an economic atrocity’ by government – Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has described as an 'economic atrocity' the COVID test deal that has seen thousands of passengers tested for COVID-19 before entering and or exiting the country since September 2020.



Kwakye Ofosu joins critical National Democratic Congress, NDC, voices who are calling for the testing to be scrapped in the wake of global resetting to the fight against COVID-19.



"The Frontiers Airport COVID test deal is nothing short of an economic atrocity committed by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government against the people of Ghana," his post on social media platforms read.



One of the major decisions in line with easing pandemic restrictions as announced by President Akufo-Addo on March 27, was the waiving of testing for fully vaccinated passengers.



The Minority NDC had days before the announcement tasked the government to scrap the testing entirely.



A notice to picket at the Kotoka International Airport, KIA, to press home their demand is still on according to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, who has been a strong voice in criticizing the COVID test deal.



There have been multiple controversies around the test deal being undertaken by Frontiers Health Services, from the failure of the Health Ministry to seek Parliamentary approval before awarding it, to the issue of political interests aligned to the company.



The issue of the cost has also been a major talking as has been the government's financial accrual from the deal.



What Akufo-Addo said about waiving COVID-19 testing



“Fully vaccinated travellers would be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without any PCR and Antigen tests from the country of embarkation.



“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana not fully vaccinated would need to do a prior arrival 48-hour PCR Test, Antigen test on arrival and will be offered vaccination at the KIA,” he added.



“The efficacy of the testing regime at KIA has won global admiration and has been applauded by all those who have undergone its testing.



"It has been one of the reasons why Ghana was not at the receiving end of several of the travel bans imposed by the West at the height of the pandemic, for which many African countries were affected,” he stressed.



