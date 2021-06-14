KGL does not owe us – NLA rubbishes allegation by LMCs

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Lottery Authority has debunked the allegation it is owed GH¢55million by its partner KGL Technology.



There have been reports by the Lotto Marketing Companies that KGL has failed to meet its obligations to the state lottery authority.



They also alleged among other things that the deal between the NLA and the KGL poses a great threat to the survival of the LMCS.



But in a statement issued by its Public Relations Unit, the NLA rebuffed the allegations and stated succinctly that KGL has never defaulted in its commitment.



Read the full statement below



KGL DOES NOT OWE NLA GHS 55 MILLION: KGL-NLA Contract Best So Far



The Public Relations Unit of NLA would like to state categorically that KGL is NOT indebted to NLA by an amount of GHS 55Million as has been stated by one Kwaku Antwi-Boadu, a supposed spokesperson for faceless Lotto Marketing Companies.



We would like to urge the general public, stakeholders and media to totally and wholly disregard the defamatory statement in circulation against KGL Technology Limited issued by one Kwaku Antwi-Boadu who claims to be the spokesperson for the Lotto Marketing Companies. The only recognized LMCs is the Members of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies.



Setting the records straight:

1. NLA/KGL Contract is one of the best so far. This contract is also NOT full of scandals as is being alleged by Kwaku Antwi-Boadu and his LMCs.



2. NLA/KGL Contract NEVER poses any threat to human security as is being alleged by Kwaku Antwi-Boadu and his group.



3. KGL has totally and completely respected the contract that it has with NLA. It is also NEVER true that KGL Contract has collapsed NLA and rendered the members of the LMCs jobless.



4. It is NEVER true that there are over 120,000 LMCs across the country. It is a complete lie with data to dispute the allegation. Again, it is NEVER true that the KGL contract will increase the unemployment rate in the Country.



5. It is NEVER true that KGL has not fulfilled its payments to NLA under the company's provisional license.



6. Furthermore, it is NEVER true that KGL is indebted to NLA to the tune of 55million Ghana Cedis. That is a complete fabrication from dishonest individuals who do not understand the laws of contract and whose only desire is to discredit and destroy the reputation of KGL Technology Limited and the National Lottery Authority(NLA).



KGL is fully committed to the fulfilment of its obligations under the company's provisional license.



If Kwaku Antwi-Boadu and his group have been able to co-exist with the illegal Lotto Operators/Agents/Writers for the last 33 years then certainly the request by Kwaku Antwi-Boadu and his LMCs for the cancellation of the NLA-KGL digitalization contract is completely baseless and without logical reasoning.



The NLA/KGL Contract is in line with the Government’s digitalization Programme at the National Lottery Authority(NLA).



The Government through the Ministry of Finance, National Lottery Authority (NLA) and KGL Technology Limited would institute NLA-KGL Stabilization Fund to address the concerns of Lotto Marketing Companies who feel threatened by the digitalization programme of NLA in partnership with KGL Technology Limited.



Digitalization of Lottery has come to stay and absolutely no noise, demonstration, propaganda and defamatory statements by known and unknown faces can destroy the project.



Signed by:



Razak Kojo Opoku, Head of PR, NLA