KG pupils, teachers battle with reptiles due to bamboo school structure

Regional News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

"The school is about 21 years but there is nothing to write home about due to its current poor nature," cries Assemblyman of Beposo, Isaac Andane.



He was talking about the state of Beposo D/A KG in the Shama District in the Western Region.



The wooden and bamboo fenced KG structure, constructed in the year 2000 through communal labour has not seen any renovation since.



The classroom is filled with quarry dust.



The classrooms are without fixed windows, giving access to intruders, including ‘wee’ smokers.



Snakes and other reptiles find comfort in the classrooms, exposing lives to danger.



The fenced wooden bamboo structure, which is being used as a classroom, poses danger to the lives of the KG pupils.



Whenever it rains, the roof is ripped off exposing the children to rains.



The teachers, speaking to Connect FM, said they are compelled to close the school whenever it rains.



“Government should consider these young ones because their future is at risk. Their parents also pay taxes,” the teachers said.



A former Management Committee chairman of the school said the teachers do not have a place to sit during school hours.



“It is sad seeing teachers sitting down under trees as their staff common room. We are also humbly requesting the government to help us and provide teaching and learning materials to the school,” the former SMC Chairman for the school, Mr. Alan Akili, appealed.