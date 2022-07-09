KEEA NADMO director calls for more support for flood victims

Regional News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

The Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Municipal NADMO Director, Mr. Patrick Obeng Yeboah has called on individuals and civil organizations to support residents within the municipality who were affected by the recent flooding.



The flood which occurred on June 17 affected about 20 communities included Abeyee, Abee, Simiw, Abbina, Atonkwa, Dutch-Komenda and Ntranoa in the Cape Coast Metropolis destroyed properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis, and left people homeless.



A broken bridge at Jukwa and the overflowing of the Surowi river following a heavy downpour on Friday, June 17, 2022, rendered many homeless with properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis destroyed with communities such as Abeyee, Abee, Simiw, Abbina, Atonkwa, Dutch-Komenda, Ntranoa, being the worse affected.



Making the appeal through ATL FM NEWS, the Director mentioned that although the relief items received have been distributed to the affected communities, there is still more to do for them, especially those in the Abee, Abeeye, and Simiw communities.



“You can be in your own country and still you are also a refugee. When you go to Abee, for instance, they are just refugees in their own country. So, it’s a whole lot. We are appealing to those that by his grace God has given them small, they should come and assist their own brothers and sisters at that place they suffering, they don’t have a place to sleep and so we thank the Ghana army for the tent that they brought, it has been of much use,” he said.



He further hinted that plans are underway to embark on sensitization programs for communities around river banks.



He further said plans are underway secure permanent places for the homeless within the communities.