KATH to see massive renovation as part of Otumfuo’s 25th Anniversary – CEO

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Prof. Dr. Otchere Addai-Mensah has revealed plans to give the facility a facelift to mark the Asantehene’s 25 years ascension onto the Golden stool, Purefmonline.com reports.



This renovation will be the first in the hospital’s administration decades on.



Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah revealed the advanced plan to give the hospital a befitting status on Kumasi-based Angel FM in an interview with host, Kwame Tanko.



“Komfo Anokye was built in 1954 but it has seen no major renovation from that era to date.



"Sometimes, the photos we see of the facility are worrying especially when one wonders if indeed it is the same teaching hospital that gets referrals from 12 out of the 16 regions in Ghana. That is a major challenge



“Truth is, I have gotten the opportunity to speak with the King of the Land. We all are aware next year marks the King’s 25th anniversary.



"As part of our activities to commemorate this momentous occasion, we will be embarking on a fund raising exercise to renovate the old block and upgrade other facilities”, he told the host.



"Just before I came here, I have had talks with Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s aide to court his support and help in improving our facilities like our dialysis machines and, constructing health centre to back up our efforts.



"So at the appropriate time with the King’s approval, we would launch the fund raising exercise to renovate the hospital as part of activities to mark the 25th anniversary of the Royal Majesty", he added.



President Nana Akufo-Addo through the Ministry of Health appointed Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, a then Senior Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and University Teachers Association’s (UTAG) President of the institution, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, in November 2022.



The hospital has since seen major improvements and improved doctor-patient relations since his appointment.