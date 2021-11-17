KATH staff drags CEO to CHRAJ over misuse of COVID-19 funds

Health News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

A Certified Chartered Forensic Accountant and staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Awuni Akyireba, has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the hospital, Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, over allegations of misappropriation of COVID-19 funds.



The petitioner has accused the Hospital’s management of misusing the COVID-19 funds that were accrued by the management of the health facility during the height of the pandemic in 2020.



“That the CEO at a performance review meeting and business meeting of the hospital has stated that all the directorates of the hospital incurred losses in the year under review which cumulative loss was about Ghc 6.2million wherefore the hospital was unable to pay end of the year 2020 bonuses to members of staff and meet the logistical needs of the hospital.



"And just on the 29th of October, 2021, the Acting Head of Directorate of Trauma and Orthopaedics Directorate had to write to suspend all orthopaedics surgeries at the A&E theatre due to unavailability of theatre tables,” the petitioner said.



Despite owning an official Nissan SUV 2016 vehicle which was given to him upon his appointment, Akyireba, said, management has bought two additional luxurious Toyota Camrys of 2020 model for the pleasure and comfort of the CEO, Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, and the Medical Director, Prof. Baafuor Kofi Opoku.



Akyireba is also perturbed that management could afford two luxurious Toyota Camry cars at $58,000 each yet failed to provide the needed logistics for the hospital.



He further alleged that the Medical Director, Prof. Baafuor Kofi Opoku, gave his official car, one of the two luxurious cars, to his wife to use, with which she subsequently got into an accident on the 23rd of August, 2021.



He indicated that the act constitutes an abuse of public office since the wife of the Medical Director is not an employee of KATH.



The petitioner in an interview on Abusua 96.5 FM in Kumasi said, he has all the necessary evidence at hand to prove his allegations against the hospital management.