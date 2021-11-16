KATH staff drags CEO to CHRAJ over misuse of COVID-19 fund

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

KATH staff accuses CEO of using COVID-19 funds on luxurious cars



Staff wants CHRAJ to investigate CEO of KATH



KATH is a teaching hospital in Kumasi



A staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Awuni Akyireba, has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the hospital, Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, over allegations of misuse of COVID-19 funds.



Awuni Akyireba, who is also a Certified Chartered Forensic Accountant, accused the Hospital’s management of misusing the funds that were accrued by the management of the health facility during the height of the pandemic in 2020.



According to him, the management used the hospital’s funds to "purchase two luxurious Toyota Camrys of 2020 model for the pleasure and comfort of the CEO, Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, and the Medical Director, Prof. Baafuor Kofi Opoku.”



The report by Starrfmonline stated that Awuni Akyireba also alleged that Prof. Baafuor Kofi Opoku, gave his official car, one of the two luxurious cars, to his wife to use, with which she subsequently got into an accident on August 23 2021.



Akyireba described this as an "abuse of public office" by the medical officer because his (Prof Opoku) wife is not a staff of KATH.



He has assured CHRAJ he is ready to provide the needed document and assistance to punish any wrongdoing and to also sanitize the management system of our only premier tertiary hospital serving Asanteman.



