KATH doctors postpone strike over car maintenance allawa, 13th salary to Feb 4

Health News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Members of the Komfo Anokye Doctors’ Association have deferred their intended strike scheduled for today, Tuesday, 1 February 2022 to Friday, 4th February 2022.



This decision was arrived at after engagement with the management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Monday, 31st January 2022, on the nonpayment of car maintenance allowance and 13th month allowance for Doctors in KATH.



“The decision was taken after a show of some commitment by Hospital Management and the Ministry of Health to end the long-standing stalemate in the fulfilment of our signed conditions of service in 2019,” the doctors said in a statement.



The doctors expressed hope that by the end of working hours on Thursday, 3rd February 2021, there will be a clear concise payment schedule for their car maintenance allowance and 13th month allowance or they will lay down their tools.



We want to assure all and sundry, especially our cherished members, that KADA remains resolute and committed to its mandated cause.