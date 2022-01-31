KATH doctors declare strike on Tuesday over car maintenance allowance

Regional News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi have resolved to embark on strike on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, over the failure of management to pay their car maintenance allowance and their 13th-month pay.



A statement by the doctors to the management of the facility sighted by Starr News said they had given management enough time to deal with their concerns but not much has been done.







The development comes on the back of the ongoing strike by university teachers in the country.



The strike is entering the 4th week.



Addressing the media during Meet the Press Series on Sunday, January 30, the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum said he is committed to ensuring that the concerns of UTAG are addressed so that they return to the classrooms as soon as possible.



According to him, his outfit is still engaging with the leadership of UTAG; as it seeks to resolve the impasse with the union.



“Our University lecturers are on strike, but we continue to engage them as to how best we can get them back. As a Minister of Education, I have said I am a chief advocate for teachers and professors and when we find ourselves in this place. I do everything possible formally and informally, to make sure we come to some resolution.



“As we did the last time, we hope it will happen this time around. So we will continue to engage them to make sure that we can bring a resolution to this problem,” Dr. Adutwum reiterated.