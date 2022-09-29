K.T. Hammond watches too much comedy – Nana Aba Anamoah slams MP for attacking Ghanaian youth

General News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has joined the public flak against the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, for labelling the youth of Ghana as not fit to lead.



While reacting to a recent incident where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed at a musical concert, Hammond made comments to the effect that the youth needed to be patient and desist from insulting the elderly because of partisan political considerations.



The Adansi Asokwa MP further described the youth as people with "coconut heads" who cannot govern the nation if it is handed over to them.



"It is not possible for governance to be left to the youth; you cannot do it; you won't understand. You have all left your beards and have been roaming town but there is nothing in your head," he is quoted to have said.



But joining the public outlash against the MP's statement, Nana Aba Anamoah, in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, called out K. T. Hammond for being overly comical.



"K. T. Hammond watches a lot of comedy. Too much of it," Nana Aba wrote.



Several personalities have called out the MP for his comments, with some critics describing them as wrong.



Opposition Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has also joined the criticism against his colleague MP.



For Okudzeto Ablakwa, the thought that the youth cannot lead, as alluded to by KT Hammond, was fallacious and one he described as 'outlandish' and 'terribly wrong.'



"The very people who hail us when leadership produces positive results do not deserve to be vilified when they express disappointment in leaders for their abysmal performance.



"K.T. Hammond is terribly wrong, and it's an outlandish fallacy for him to claim the youth aren't fit to lead," he stated in social media posts dated September 27, 2022.



booing incident: Exactly what happened?



Thousands of patrons were at the Black Star Square to witness the concert that had a number of local and international artistes performing.



As host of the event, the president was called upon to give his remarks, which happened to be a prepared speech that lasted over six minutes.



The booing happened when he started his speech saying: "The whole world is in Ghana today."



What started initially as people showing their disapproval of his presence on the stage, turned into loud clapping and chanting of the words: "away, away...," the president, however, stayed the course and delivered his full speech.



As if that was not enough, people on social media latched on to the development to mock the president.







