Justin Kodua to NPP: Let's keep the spirit of love during Easter

Politics of Sunday, 17 April 2022

New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Aspirant, Justin Frimpong Kodua has emphasized the need for Christians to emulate Christ during the Easter season.



“As we celebrate this turning point in the history of humanity, we must emulate the sacrificial life of Christ and make sacrifices for the attainment of our own personal goals and aspirations as well as the good of others, always seeking the betterment of our country through our individual and collective sacrifices,” he said in a statement.



He also expressed the hope that NPP members will keep the spirit of love burning and extend a gesture of affection and belonging to all members and Ghanaians at large.



“May I seize this opportunity to wish the President of our Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, the first Lady, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and all Christian brothers and sisters a happy Easter.”



Below is the statement from Justin Frimpong Kodua



EASTER MESSAGE BY LAWYER JUSTIN FRIMPONG KODUA (JFK), THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY’S GENERAL SECRETARY HOPEFUL, TO FELLOW CHRISTIANS



The commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ as a perpetual atonement for the sins of mankind, and His resurrection, which signifies victory over sin and death, is one significant event in Christendom.



As we celebrate this turning point in the history of humanity, we must emulate the sacrificial life of Christ and make sacrifices for the attainment of our own personal goals and aspirations as well as the good of others, always seeking the betterment of our country through our individual and collective sacrifices.



As we celebrate Easter, it is my prayer and hope that as a family of the Great NPP, we will keep the spirit of love burning and extend a gesture of affection and belonging to all members and Ghanaians at large



May I seize this opportunity to wish the President of our Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, the first Lady, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and all Christian brothers and sisters a happy Easter.



