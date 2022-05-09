Justin Kodua declares to contest the NPP General Secretary position

Politics of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), aka "Okumkom," the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, on the Asempa FM 'Ekosii Sen' programme declared his intention to contest for the position of the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua, an energetic, affable, and enthusiastic young man with creative ideas in contemporary party management and governance is poised to transform the administrative set-up of the New Patriotic Party to make it work again. Justin Frimpong Kodua intimated that breaking the 8-year jinx requires fresh ideas, and a united front to energize the party base.



JFK’s strong administrative and managerial prowess is evidenced by the enormous transformations that have taken place at YEA under his stewardship.



JFK's declaration to contest the NPP General Secretary position has been received with thunderous applause by many NPP members, followers, and sympathizers who believe that change in the General Secretary's position is necessary to invigorate party faithful, particularly the teeming youths, build bridges and form strong teams to make NPP more appealing to the Ghanaian electorates and to turn around its fortunes.



The current hung parliament and its adverse impact on government business is a great worry to many NPP sympathizers and financiers.



As the wind of change blows on the political landscape of Ghana in these turbulent times, many party faithful admit without reservations that NPP needs JFK’s energy and a strong disposition to mobilise and re-energise the base to make the breaking the 8 a reality.



Contributing to the "Ekosii Sen Programme", JFK solemnly pledged to strengthen the structures of the NPP and uphold the tenets and provisions of the party's Constitution when given the nod.



According to him, he had listened, prayed, consulted widely, and assessed himself and he strongly believes that he has the desired qualities to deliver NPP from the doldrums.



JFK has not only built an open personality that endears him to the rank and file of the party, but also he is very confident that he has the wherewithal to steer the affairs of the NPP in the right and desired direction for electoral victory in 2024 and beyond.