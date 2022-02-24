Justin Frimpong Kodua calls for unity ahead of party elections

Politics of Thursday, 24 February 2022

General Secretary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua has called for unity ahead of the Party’s upcoming internal elections.



The NPP is preparing to elect its new polling station executives and electoral area coordinators’ which will pave way for the election of the constituency, regional and national executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years within which the party will be seeking re-election in 2024.



In a statement, Lawyer Frimpong Kodua extended his well wishes to all aspirants and advised them to be cautious of their actions and utterances in order not to threaten the unity in the party.



“As the processes have just begun, we must go about the internal elections devoid of malice, rancour, name-calling, derogatory and vituperative comments, personal attacks, unjustifiable allegations and all such unseemly conduct which has the tendency to divide us and threaten the unity and cohesion in the party.”, part of the statement read



He appealed to the aspirants to eschew behaviours that may be detrimental to the party during their main campaign in 2024.



“Let us be conscious of the fact that this is an intra-party contest and when it is all over, we will need each and everyone on board to deliver victory for our dear party in the 2024 general elections.”



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) opened nominations for the election of polling station executives and electoral area coordinators from February 19 to 21, 2022.



The party, in a memo signed by the Director of Research and Elections, Mr Evans Nimako, dated February 14, 2022, said: “I have been directed by the General Secretary to inform you that pursuant to the directives given by the National Council toward the conduct of Polling Station and Area Coordinators’ elections’ across the country from the 19th of February to 5th March 2022.



Read the full statement below



LAWYER JUSTIN FRIMPONG KODUA (JFK) WISHES ALL ASPIRANTS GOOD LUCK



I salute you, Fellow Patriots!



It is my greatest pleasure and privilege to extend my warm wishes and sincere commendation to all and sundry, particularly our hardworking and dedicated Party executives, party members and sympathizers across the country.



As the process has just begun, we must go about the internal elections devoid of malice, rancour, name-calling, derogatory and vituperative comments, personal attacks, unjustifiable allegations and all such unseemly conduct which has the tendency to divide us and threaten the unity and cohesion in the party.



Let us be conscious of the fact that this is an intra-party contest and when it is all over, we will need each and everyone on board to deliver victory for our dear party in the 2024 general elections.



Once again, I extend my kind regards to all aspirants and wish them well in the upcoming internal elections.



May God bless our homeland Ghana, and the New Patriotic Party, and above all, bless every Ghanaian.



Thank you!



LAWYER JUSTIN FRIMPONG KODUA (JFK)



NPP GENERAL SECRETARY HOPEFUL