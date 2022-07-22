Justice For All Programme: 3 remand prisoners freed, 27 others granted bail at Nsawam

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A total of 27 remand prisoners at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons in the Eastern Region have been granted bail under the Justice for All Programme (JFAP).



Three others have also been discharged unconditionally by the court during the virtual court sitting.



Also, six other applications were struck out while one person was referred to the court for a psychiatric examination.



While some 23 applicants were unlucky as their applications were refused.



In all, 60 cases were heard by two courts presided over by Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga and Justice Angelina Mensah-Homiah.



The JFAP was initiated by the Chief Justice in collaboration with the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice with POS Foundation as its facilitators to ensure that justice is provided for every citizen, irrespective of one’s background, and also to help decongest the prisons.



Justice Honyenuga, a Justice of the Supreme Court who doubles as the Chairman of the Justice for All Programme explained the circumstances leading to the discharge of the three persons.