Justice Atuguba Rtd to speak at forum on judiciary’s role in protecting Ghana’s democracy

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Think Tank, Solidaire Governance Forum will hold a public lecture later this month on critical issues arising from the growing mistrust of the judiciary and its implications for democratic accountability, the fight against corruption and the associated national security concerns.



Dubbed, ‘PROTECTING OUR DEMOCRACY, The Role of the Judiciary’, the forum shall be addressed by one of Ghana’s distinguished former Supreme Court Judges, Justice William Atuguba.



This event will be hosted at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana on Tuesday, 24th October, 2023 at 11:30 am.



The lecture comes in the wake of recent political upheavals and coup d’état’s in a number of African countries, and the mass endorsement by citizens signaling widespread public resentments against bad governance under the watch of various regional blocs including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, AU.



“To speak to this growing phenomenon with reference to the key role that independent state institutions must play to safeguard the 1992 Constitution and to prevent executive abuse of power and privileges, Justice William Atuguba (retired justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana) shall be the main Speaker at this all-important public lecture,” Solidaire Ghana stated in a statement.



Solidaire Ghana further added that “a retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Kwaku Gyan who will chair the programme, is also expected to make significant contributions to the topic under discussion.”



The lecture is open to the general public and some Members of Parliament, academics, politicians and legal luminaries are expected to be in attendance.



