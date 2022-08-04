Justice Anin-Yeboah adjudged ‘Most Labour Friendly Chief Justice’

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

The Chief Justice (CJ) Kwasi Anin Yeboah has been adjudged “The Most Labour Friendly CJ” by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) for being transparent with them.



According to the Association, the CJ is a team player and has always solicited the imputs of the Staff when major decisions were being taken.



The award described as the “highest award of JUSAG” was presented to the CJ by Alex Nartey, the president of JUSAG whose two terms has come to an end.



Justice Jones Dotse, a Justice of the Supreme Court received the award on behalf of the CJ during the opening ceremony of the 1st Quadrenniel Delegates Conference of JUSAG currently ongoing in Ho.



“A special commendation must be given to our Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah for the leadership and team playing spirit,” Alex Nartey stated.



“He has worked so fruitfully with the union by being transparent to us. He always solicit the inputs of the staff when major decisions are being taken.



“This has eradicated the animosity and agitation among the staff. This has earned him the highest award of JUSAG ‘The Most Labour Friendly CJ,” he noted.