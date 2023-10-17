Juror in J B Danquah-Adu's murder case put to bed, trial on hold

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The trial of Daniel Asiedu who is alleged to have murdered former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J.B. Danquah Adu, has been put on hold.



This is because, one of the jurors have put to bed.



The High Court in Accra (Criminal Division) had scheduled dates for the trial in October and November but an unforeseen circumstance has thrown a wrench into the proceedings.



Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, who presides over the case expressed her efforts to persuade the said juror to consider the critical stage the trial had reached and the potential consequences of further delays.



Despite these efforts, the juror insisted on returning after three months, even though her childbirth was normal and not her first experience.



The court assured her of the necessary protection and comfort for herself and her child. This assurance, however, did not change the juror's position.



"From my engagement with her which lasted about 15 minutes, she was unable to tell me when she could come to court. Although I had requested her to think of the stage at which this case had reached, the consequences that we would have to endure if it had to delay further just because she is not going be part of the trial any moment."



"She was insistent that she needed three months according to her doctor to recover, although she admitted she had a normal delivery and this was not her first child birth. Not any words of persuasion from me to think and die a little hard for Ghana could compel her to give me a specific date to join this trial," Justice Lydia Osei Marfo said in open court.



J.B Dan­quah-Adu, late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North was killed at his Shiashie residence on February 9, 2016.



Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bossu have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Daniel Asiedu also known as Sexy Dondon has been charged separately with murder and robbery.



The court has been adjourned the case to November 7, 2023 for mention.