June 4th Demo: You and your families won't go scot free - Allotey Jacobs warns Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has jabbed organizers of the planned June 4th protest over their request to the Police to allow them carry weapons to the streets.



Broadcasters Captain Smart, Okatakyie Afrifa and Convener of the FixtheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor are the organizers of the demonstration.



They are reported to have sent a letter to the Police saying, "we will bring our own security company to provide protection to demonstrators. All weapons held by demonstrators or by the contracted security personal will be for personal protection only; and all weapons will be duly permitted in accordance with the Arms and Ammunitions Act, 1972 (NRCD 9) e) Proposed route and destination: We expect that the Demonstrators will gather at Circle".



They also demand that they address the nation on the state-owned media.



“The procession will move from Circle to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, where the Protestors will make a demand a slot on GTV to speak directly to the Nation and lay out our grievances, in accordance with Article 55(11), which guarantees fair opportunity to Ghanaians to present their programmes to the public through equal access to the state-owned media," the letter stated.



But Allotey Jacobs is taken aback by the ridiculous demands of the group stating, "for them to go to Broadcasting and be given a chance to talk to the nation is like a coup d'état".



He wondered why the group will make such demands if they have no ulterior motives.



"We all have been on the streets always championing our cause. What is the cause for? Look, you can't camouflage something with a name when you don't see the political undertone. This the new thing I am seeing but I have been a political leader before.



"I have organized demonstrations but knowing very well that this country is on red alert that terrorists can come into this country at any given time. We are being warned;.



"See Something, Say Something . . . and never has it occurred that people will embark on demonstration with the demonstrators wielding weapons. It's never also occurred in this country that demonstrators will ask for GBC to talk to the nation and to present their grievances," he said.



Allotey Jacobs warned them not to cause mayhem in the country.



"We're not illiterates. They should note that should any chaotic event happens in Ghana, they will never go scot-free, even their families, because you won't kill my family for your family to go scot-free."







Catch up on the latest episode of People&Places on GhanaWeb TV here:



