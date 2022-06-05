June 4 celebration is to rewrite the wrongs done - Asiedu Nketia

General News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the annual celebration of the June 4 uprising is to rewrite the wrongs and ensure they are not repeated.



He said although lives were lost through the uprising, the celebration was to reinforce the cause of the uprising and how to prevent such from happening again.



Mr Asiedu Nketia made this known at Nkwanta during the 43rd Annual June 4 celebrations with the Oti Region hosting this year’s event.



He said the current mismanagement of Ghana’s economy and resources, including the issues surrounding the declassification of the Achimota Forest were unacceptable and worrying.



He noted that the country could not be spending money to green the country while the Forest was being 'destroyed.'



Touching on education, Mr Asiedu Nketia called for accountability from the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, regarding allegations surrounding some 1.2 million dollars for a training programme for public school teachers, sponsored by the World Bank.



He said the NDC always spoke against corruption and other activities that led to the June 4 uprising because it did not want the country to experience any coup d’état.



Although Former President John Dramani Mahama was expected to grace the occasion, he could not make it. This year’s celebration coincided with the Party’s 30th Anniversary.



Mr Geoffrey Kini, the Nkwanta South Member of Parliament, expressed gratitude to all who attended and urged them to work hard for the victory of the NDC in the 2024 general election.



Other party executives and members in attendance were Mr Samuel Ofusu Ampofo, the National Chairman, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, Running Mate for the 2020 elections, Mr Peter Otukono, Deputy General Secretary, Mr Gyampong Kojo, Oti Regional Chairman, and Madam Hellen Adjoa Ntoso, Krachi West MP.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



