June 3 disaster: Ghanaians speak on disaster preparedness six years on

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: Michael Agyiri, Contributor

June 3 2015, a year that seems to be far away six years on but has forever left imprints that is remembered by Ghanaians as another day of reckoning.



Events of the day led to one of the biggest disasters in the history of the country.



Although the fire and water that caused the flooding could be well categorized as natural disasters, the biggest contributory factors were very much human.



In all, 25 persons reportedly died from the flooding while some 200 others died from the infamous filling station explosion. Unofficial accounts estimate the numbers including those who sustained injuries to be much higher.



After a government investigation following the disaster and many identified causes and solutions outlined in the aftermath, near nothing seems to have been done to avert such occurrence as evidence of such exists and manifests recurrently.



Six years after the havoc-wreaking June 3 disaster, many Ghanaians around the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange which was the epicentre of the incident, are adamant that government and institutions have done enough to prepare and avert such occurrences.



Watch some Ghanaians express their opinions on the 6th anniversary of the June 3 disaster below:







