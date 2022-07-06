July 9 declared public holiday, to be marked on Monday

General News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

President issues EI for 2022 Eid-ul-Adha



Ed-ul-Adha holiday to be observed on Monday, July 11



Muslims across Ghana to observe second biggest event on Islamic calendar



The Ministry of Interior has announced that Saturday, July 9, 2022, being the day for this year’s Eid-ul-Adha, will be a statutory holiday.



However with the event falling on a weekend, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has consequently, through an Executive Instrument, declared Monday, July 11, 2022, as a public holiday.



This was announced in a press release signed by the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery.



“The General public is hereby informed that Saturday, 9th July 2022, marks ‘Eid-ul-Adha’ which is a Statutory Public Holiday.



“However, 9th July, 2022 falls a Saturday and therefore, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana has by an Executive Instrument (EI), and in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (601) declared Monday, 11th, July 2022 as a Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement signed by the minister said.



Eid al-Adha is the second and biggest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam. The day is marked by Muslims across Ghana and the world and is observed with Eid prayers, animal slaughter, charity, social gatherings, festive meals and gift-giving.