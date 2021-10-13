Julius Kuunuor Aalebkure: Akufo-Addo appoints Acting Chief Fire Officer

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has appointed DCFO Julius Kuunuor Aalebkure as the Acting Chief Fire Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service.



This is pursuant to section 18 (1) of the Ghana National Fire Service Act, 1997 (Act 537). He takes over from Edwin Ekow Blankson who is currently indisposed.



In a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante it says the latest appointment to the Ghana National Fire Service took effect Thursday, 7th October, 2021.



Profile



Acting Chief Fire Officer Julius Kuunuor Aalebkure was born on 12th April, 1962. He hails from Nandom in the Upper West Region.



Acting Chief Fire Officer Julius Kuunuor Aalebkure was enlisted into the Ghana National Fire Service on 1st November, 1992 as a Cadet Officer.



He rose through the ranks from an Operational Fire Fighter to his current position as the Acting Chief Fire Officer.



He is a Graduate in Fire Engineering from the Institute of Fire Engineers in the UK.