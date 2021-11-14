Juju scare hits Atwima-Denkyemouso

Regional News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

Fear and panic have rocked residents in the of Atwima-Denkyemouso and adjoining communities in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region after ‘juju’ was spotted at the main entrance of the communities.



According to some of the residents, they are gripped with fear after seeing strange decapitated remains of two cows with red pieces of cloths hoisting their horns.



The two beheaded cow heads were spotted with a picture of an unknown white man at the entrance of the community on early Saturday morning, November 12, 2021, for alleged rituals.



OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng who visited the scene said both cow heads were tied with red bandages and placed on two different ablution mats.



Two live quail birds were placed adjacent to each decapitated head and left on the roadside by the suspect ritualists.



Some onlookers who were catching a glimpse of the scary scene disclosed to OTEC News that, efforts by opinion leaders from the area to unravel the mystery surrounding the incident have not been successful.



"I have been here for almost 8 hours and I have seen some opinion leaders including chiefs visiting the scene but they are yet to make any move.". An eyewitness told this reporter at the time of filing his report.



Some residents who expressed worry over the incident said they suspected Sakawa boys to behind the mysterious incident.



They called on authorities in the area to tackle the situation to avert any unforeseen problems as a matter of urgency.



