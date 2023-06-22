Judiciary must purge itself of perceived corruption – CenPOA

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Executive Director of Center for Public Opinion and Awareness (CenPOA) has asked the judiciary to purge itself from perceived corruption.



According to Michael Donyina Mensah, the judiciary is responsible for ensuring that this perception does not become a reality.



He stated that in order to do so, they must refrain from acts that could fuel such perceptions.



Using the James Gyakye Quayson court case as an example, he stated that it is beneficial for the court to ensure expeditious trials because it will aid in adjudicating matters quickly so that parties involved will have closure.





However, the recent decision by the court to hear the Gyakye Quayson case daily raises questions and could make people speculate.





He wondered why, out of several cases requiring expedited trials, the one involving GYakye Quayson was singled out.



”We were taken aback by the court’s decision to hear the case on a daily basis. It was unusual for the court to reach such a conclusion. Aside from the presidential petition in 2020, which had a strict rule requiring an expeditious trial, there is no strict rule requiring cases to be heard on a daily basis. However, based on how the Attorney General is handling the case, it appears Gyakye Quayson will be found guilty, preventing him from running in the election.”



.He said, ”From our point of view, we believe the motive of the daily sitting was for them to conclude the case before the election. That means you have an agenda to interfere with the by-election. If the matter is independent and has no bearing on the by-election, then it would not be a problem for the by-election runs its natural course”.



In an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline, he stated, ”The judiciary is perceived as corrupt. It is now their responsibility to rid themselves of the perception. When there is a political issue and they are unable to adjudicate the matter fairly, the two major political parties (NDC and NPP) may decide one day that they will no longer use the court to settle electoral disputes but will take to the streets.”



Michael Donyina Mensah emphasised the need for the judiciary to take these views in good faith and not allow the perception to affect the discharge of its duties of dispensing justice fairly.



One of the dangers he identified is that we have politicised everything, and both parties have attempted to exploit this, but the judiciary must be spared the political gymnastics.



He also advised political parties to refrain from attacking and scandalising the court and to allow it to carry out its duties free of influence or interference.



”If you go to court and are dissatisfied with the ruling or decision of the court, you have the option of filing an appeal. So I advise politicians to counsel themselves, refrain from scandalising the court, and use appropriate means to address their issues.”