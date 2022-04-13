Judiciary comment: Stop pushing Kan-Dapaah to resign, he spoke the truth – Mahdi Gibrill to NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A former Deputy National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Mahdi Gibrill, has cautioned members of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) to stop pressurizing National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah to resign over his comment on rulings by the judiciary.



Kan Dapaah during an event attended by the Chief Justice and other members of the judiciary last week underscored the importance of the third arm of government to peace and national security.



He urged them to ensure the continuous delivery of fair judgments.



Continuing with his admonition, Kan Dapaah said, “If the interpretation of the law is tilted in our favor all the time, people will start accusing the judiciary and will not have the confidence that they need.”



But Kan Dapaah’s advice has not gone down well with some leading members of the NPP with others demanding his resignation.



However, commenting on the issue on the Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Wednesday, Mahdi Gibrill who’s an NDC National Organizer hopeful, stated that such a call on the Minister to quit his job is misplaced because those comments are factual.



He emphasized that the National Security Minister has done no wrong as he actually spoke the minds of many Ghanaians who are very concerned and appalled with how unfair rulings of the apex court on political matters are.



“If the NPP pushes Kan Dapaah to resign justice because he’s made a factual statement which the party is not comfortable with, then the NPP does not love Ghana. What the NPP is doing suggests that when you’re a National Security Minister and things are going wrong, you should not let it out just because the party and the government will be made unpopular. Between President Akufo-Addo and Ghana who’ll suffer when something goes wrong in this country.”



“Kan Dapaah did not say that a coup was imminent in Ghana, he said if the trend where judgments are always given in favor of the government or party should continue, it may cause problems in the country and this is an incontrovertible fact. If he did not put this out there in the public domain, would we have known that this issue of judgment poses a national security threat,” Mahdi Gibrill asked?