Judicial Service to launch 2022 ADR week in Kumasi

Regional News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: GNA

The 2022 Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week will be launched in Kumasi on Monday, July 25 following the declaration of July 25 – 29 as 2022 ADR Week for the Legal Year Term by the Chief Justice.



This year’s ADR Week, which is on the theme, “Alternative Dispute Resolution: A Tool for Peace and Stability,” will focus on reducing the backlog of cases at the 131 participating courts across the country.



The courts, comprising 33 Circuit Courts and 98 District Courts, shall participate by devoting the whole week to settlement of cases through ADR, according to a press release issued by the Judicial Service ahead of the exercise.



The release, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, said Justice Irene-Charity Larbi, a Justice at the Court of Appeal who doubles as the National ADR Coordinator, would address the media in Kumasi on Monday, July 25.



It called on the Bar, disputants, the media, and the public to participate fully and cooperate with the Judicial Service to make this year’s ADR Week a success.



Alternative Dispute Resolution has been adopted by the Judicial Service of Ghana as part of its adjudication process dubbed, “Court Connected ADR.”



The goal is to ensure that access to justice in Ghana is made easier, cheaper, non-adversarial, expeditious, and flexible to all, particularly the poor and vulnerable.



It is for this reason that a week is set aside every year for settlement of cases through ADR and create awareness about the mechanism throughout the country.