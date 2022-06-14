Judicial Service staff commemorate Green Ghana Day in Saltpond

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: Patrice Amegadzie, Contributor

Mr. Samuel Ben Amoo, the Regional Administrative Officer of the Judicial Services in Cape Coast, led personnel in various jurisdictions to plant trees on Friday, June 10, 2022, to mark this year's "Green Ghana Day."



As the second edition of the "Green Ghana Day" is themed "Mobilising for a Greener Future," this special day is not just a call to national duty. It reflects the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal 13 on "Climate action," as no country in the world is spared the ravages of climate change."



The initiative under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, in partnership with the Forestry Commission, will see to it that (20) twenty million trees are planted across the country this year as part of efforts to restore the country's vegetative cover.



Through this exercise, Mr. Amoo called on all parties to take the frantic actions needed to protect the environment.



"We all have a role to play when it comes to nurturing these trees. Our very existence and sustenance on this earth depend on how we protect our environment. We must all make a conscious effort in that regard," he stated.



He commended the staff of the Court within the Municipality for their professionalism and dedication despite the infrastructural constraints faced by the District Court in Saltpond.



"I am aware of the challenges plaguing this Court and many others in the region. That is why I am grateful for your continued service to the people in this jurisdiction. However, I am happy to announce to you that, our series of engagements with the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly (MMA) has yielded fruits, hence you will be moving to a befitting edifice soon," he indicated.



Currently, the various jurisdictions the Saltpond District Court serves include, Abase-Dominase, Yamoransa, Anomabo, and Mankessim, all in the Mfantseman municipality in the Central region.



The exercise was also replicated in various Courts throughout the sixteen (16) regions of the country.